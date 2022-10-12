Maharashtra CET 2022 Counselling Final Merit List For Round 1 To be Out Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell administers the centralized admission process (CAP) and the organization is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today,12 October 2022.

Students who will be shortlisted in the MHT CET final merit list will be eligible for taking admission to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years) programmes in state colleges.

The final merit list for round 1 MHT CET 2022 will be published on the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. The State CET will be releasing the both MHT CET counselling merit list and seat matrix today.