MHT CET 2022 Counselling Begins: Check Website; Know Registration Last Date Here
MHT CET Counselling 2022: The registrations have formally begun on cetcell.mahacet.org for the candidates.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 counselling has officially begun on the website. Candidates who qualified for the MHT CET 2022 exam can now start applying for the counselling process on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the MHT CET Counselling 2022 is cetcell.mahacet.org. Since the application process has already begun, interested and eligible candidates are requested to finish the registrations soon on the aforementioned website.
It is important to note that the official notification about the MHT CET 2022 Counselling was declared on Wednesday, 21 September. Candidates can take a look at the notification on cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET Counselling 2022 registrations are taking place online only. Interested candidates can go through the details on the site and apply on time. They must check the details carefully.
The counselling process is being held for candidates who want to take admissions into BTech and BE courses in the different state colleges in Maharashtra.
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Important Details
As per the official details, general category candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 800 during the MHT CET 2022 Counselling registration process. They must pay the application fee online.
Candidates belonging to the reserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. More details on the application fees are mentioned on the website – cetcell.mahacet.org.
It is important to note that the candidates registering through JEE Main 2022 exam have to submit the registration fees. The ones who are applying through MHT CET 2022 exam do not have to pay any fee during the MHT CET Counselling 2022 Registration.
The last date to apply for the counselling process is 4 October. Interested and eligible candidates should apply soon.
MHT CET 2022 Counselling Registration: How To Apply
Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to apply for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling:
Go to the website cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the link that states CAP Portal 2022 to 2023 on the homepage.
A new page will display.
Click on the link for BTech, BE Admissions.
Register yourself by entering your MHT CET 2022 roll number and other details.
Fill out the application form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents as per the mentioned measurements.
Pay the application fee if necessary and click on submit.
Download the form from the site.
Take a printout of the same for future use.
