MHT CET 2022 Counselling Begins: Check Website; Know Registration Last Date Here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 counselling has officially begun on the website. Candidates who qualified for the MHT CET 2022 exam can now start applying for the counselling process on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the MHT CET Counselling 2022 is cetcell.mahacet.org. Since the application process has already begun, interested and eligible candidates are requested to finish the registrations soon on the aforementioned website.

It is important to note that the official notification about the MHT CET 2022 Counselling was declared on Wednesday, 21 September. Candidates can take a look at the notification on cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET Counselling 2022 registrations are taking place online only. Interested candidates can go through the details on the site and apply on time. They must check the details carefully.