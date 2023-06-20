KEAM 2023 Rank List Released on cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link & Steps To Check

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala issued the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) rank list on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download and check the rank list by following the steps mentioned below.

Earlier, the concerned authorities released the scores for engineering and pharmacy entrance exams. Now, the rank list has been released for engineering, and it will include the 50-50 weightage for both KEAM test and final marks of plus two examination (12th class board) for different subjects including mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

The KEAM test was conducted on 27 May, and the result was announced on 31 May 2023, along with the answer key.

Candidates must note down that the B Pharm merit list has been prepared by considering the marks of KEAM paper 1, which includes subjects like physics and chemistry.