'UAPA Aimed to Ruin Careers': Families of Kashmiri Students Booked Over WC Brawl

According to university authorities The Quint spoke to, the incident, which took place on 19 November, came to light after a non-local student Sachin Bains filed a written complaint with the police regarding the “pro-Pakistan sloganeering” and a “threat to his life” inside his hostel.

In his complaint accessed by The Quint, Bains named seven students and claimed that post the match, the students “started abusing me and targeting me for being a supporter of our country”.

He also claimed that they threatened to shoot him. The students also allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans, “which created fear amongst the students from outside the UT of J&K…,” the complaint said.