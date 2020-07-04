ICAI Cancels May 2020 CA Exams, Will Be Merged with November Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in its notification dated Friday, 3 July, mentioned that it has decided to cancel the May 2020 CA examinations and merge the May 2020 attempt with the November 2020 examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICAI further said that the CA aspirants who intended to appear in May 2020 examinations have the option of availing the due carryover of all benefits including fee paid and exemptions.