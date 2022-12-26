Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results Date Announced: Know Details Here; How to Download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has officially announced the PGCET result releasing date for all interested candidates who are patiently waiting to check their scores. According to the latest notification, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results will be formally declared on 29 December after 4 pm on the official website. The site that candidates should visit to check and download the PGCET 2022 result is kea.kar.nic.in. It has all the latest updates from the KEA that one should note regarding the results.

Candidates should download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results from kea.kar.nic.in as soon as they are released by the KEA. As of now, it is confirmed that the PGCET result will be released on 29 December. Interested candidates should take note of the result date and time. They must also check the notification on the aforementioned website.