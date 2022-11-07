Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card to Release Today: Check Website; Exam Dates Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to officially release the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) admit card today, Monday, 7 November for the candidates who registered for the exam. Candidates can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, once released. The website that candidates should visit to download the admit card is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. It is the official website that contains all the latest updates about the admit card.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card is an important document that all candidates must carry during the PGCET 2022 exam. It is important to note that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the admit cards anytime now for the candidates to download. They are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.