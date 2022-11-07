Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card to Release Today: Check Website; Exam Dates Here
Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: The exam is scheduled to be officially conducted on 19 and 20 November.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to officially release the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) admit card today, Monday, 7 November for the candidates who registered for the exam. Candidates can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, once released. The website that candidates should visit to download the admit card is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. It is the official website that contains all the latest updates about the admit card.
The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card is an important document that all candidates must carry during the PGCET 2022 exam. It is important to note that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the admit cards anytime now for the candidates to download. They are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
According to the latest details available from the examinations authority, the admit card is scheduled to release on Monday, 7 November. Registered candidates are requested to go through the important dates and details of the PGCET exam.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam: Important Exam Dates
The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) exam is set to take place on 19 November and 20 November for all the candidates who are interested to appear for it.
The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card will be declared before the exam begins so that candidates can get time to download it and go through the details. It is important to note that the admit card will contain important details such as roll number, exam centre, exam guidelines, and exam day timings.
For more details, one must go through the website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea carefully. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) updates every detail on the website so that candidates can stay informed.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card online:
Go to the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Click on the PGCET 2022 admit card link option on the homepage.
Enter important credential details such as Date of Birth, Registration Number, etc to log in to your account.
The admit card will display on your screen.
Go through the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.
Download the PGCET 2022 admit card from the website to take a proper look at it and take a printout.
