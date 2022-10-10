KCET 2022: KEA Released Seat Matrix & Fee Structure for PGET at kea.kar.nic.in

The eligible candidates will be able to choose for option entry from 9 October to 11 October 2022. The mock allotment results will be published on 12 October 2022 after 2 PM. The eligible candidates will be able to change option entry from 12 October to 14 October 2022. The result for the seat allotment will be out on 15 October 2022.

As per the official notice, the seat allotment will be based on the merit and the priority of options filled by the candidates. The candidates are advised not to enter options if they are prepared. The candidates should also follow the preferential list while entering the options.