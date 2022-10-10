KCET 2022: KEA Released Seat Matrix & Fee Structure for PGET at kea.kar.nic.in
Interested candidates can check the seat Matrix & fee structure for PGET at kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has declared the KCET 2022 seat matrix for medical and dental courses. The candidates can check the seat availability of PGET on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
The organization has released the seat matrix for both Postgraduate Medical and Postgraduate Dental courses. The organization has also released the fee structure for various courses along with the RGUSH University registration fees.
The eligible candidates will be able to choose for option entry from 9 October to 11 October 2022. The mock allotment results will be published on 12 October 2022 after 2 PM. The eligible candidates will be able to change option entry from 12 October to 14 October 2022. The result for the seat allotment will be out on 15 October 2022.
As per the official notice, the seat allotment will be based on the merit and the priority of options filled by the candidates. The candidates are advised not to enter options if they are prepared. The candidates should also follow the preferential list while entering the options.
KCET 2022 Fee Structure
According to KEA, the fee for Dermatology course is set at Rs 1,13,900, while the students will have to pay Rs 38.900 for Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry. The full details on college, and course fee is available on the official website.
KCET 2022: How to Check Availability of Seats
Visit the official website on kea.kar.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section
Then tap on the related link
If there are any available seats in that particular stream, the section will open up.
Go through the list of seats available in detail
Make sure to take the printout for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.