Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today: How to Download; Detail Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is ready to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Mock Allotment Result today, Monday, 7 November. Candidates who were eagerly waiting can download the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result from the website, once released.

The official website that one should visit to check and download the mock allotment result is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who registered for the first round of Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 must check the result.

It is important to note that the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result will be declared on 7 November after 11 am, as per the latest details available online. All the details are available on the website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. So, interested candidates can take a look at them. Registered students must stay informed of the latest updates.