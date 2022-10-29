COMEDK UGET 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result Today on comedk.org, how to check

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka are expected to release the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today. The candidates who had registered themselves for the same can check the COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment result at comedk.org.

Candidates will have to login to get access to their results using their application number and password. The results for the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 seat allotment will be released considering various parameters like filled preferences, available seats, and more. It is advisable to download the COMEDK UGET seat allotment letter and visit the respective institutes for admission.