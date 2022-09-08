JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration Underway: How to Register; Details Here
JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration Round 1: The registration process is scheduled to end on 9 September.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially commenced the online registration and choice filling window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2022) Counselling Round 1. Candidates can complete the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration, which have already begun, online on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Interested candidates must go through the important details, and registration dates announced by the JEECUP, on the official website before registering for the UPJEE 2022 Counselling Round 1. Candidates should complete the JEECUP Counselling 2022 registration soon on the website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, the JEECUP Round 1 Registration, fee payment, choice filling, and locking will take place till 9 September 2022.
The JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment results will be declared on 10 September.
UPJEE 2022: Important Dates and Details
The UPJEE 2022 exam was held from 27-30 June and the result was declared by the JEECUP on 18 July.
The UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates who want to seek admission to the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.
The JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration is being conducted for admission to polytechnic colleges.
JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration: Steps to Apply
Here's how to register for the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 1 online:
Visit the official website of the JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Go to the link that mentions “Registration and Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2022” on the homepage.
Tap on the "New Candidate Registration" option and fill in the required details carefully.
Log in to the portal to fill out the registration form properly.
Enter the necessary details, upload scanned copies of the required documents, and pay the registration fees online.
Tap on submit to complete the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration process.
Download the form from the website.
