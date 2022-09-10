MH CET Law Result 2022 Today: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Know How to Download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra is ready to declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) LLB 2022 result today, on Saturday, 10 September. Candidates can download the MH CET Law Result 2022 from the official website. The State CET Cell will declare the results on their official website – cetcell.mahacet.org – so that it is easier for the candidates to check and download. They must keep a close eye on the website on Saturday.

