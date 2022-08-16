JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in; Know Exam Date and Time
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Check jeeadv.ac.in to download the JEE Advanced Admit Card on 23 August 2022.
The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards are expected to be released on 23 August 2022 for all the candidates who have registered for the exam, as per the latest details. The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 will be available on the official website for download. Candidates can visit the website, jeeadv.ac.in to check and download the admit cards for the entrance examination, once declared officially. They are requested to check the details on the admit card properly.
The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card is an important document, which candidates should carry on the exam day. According to the latest details that are available, the JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted on 28 August 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be out on 23 August on jeeadv.ac.in by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know all the latest updates on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022.
JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Date, Time, and Other Details
The JEE Advanced 2022 is set to be divided into two papers and shifts. Paper 1 is decided to be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be officially held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
The examination will be held in the computer-based mode for all the candidates who have registered. They must remember the JEE Advanced 2022 exam date, which is 28 August.
One should keep checking the official website, jeeadv.ac.in to know the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card release time. After downloading the admit card from the website, candidates must go through the mentioned details properly.
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: How to Download
Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card from the website, once released by IIT Bombay:
Go to the JEE Advanced official website – jeeadv.ac.in.
Click on the link that states JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card on the homepage.
Key in your credential details to log in to your account.
The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card will appear on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website after checking the details.
It is important to note that information regarding the JEE Advanced 2022 exam date, time, exam centre, etc, will be available on the admit card so one must check them.
