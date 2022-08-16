JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in; Know Exam Date and Time

The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards are expected to be released on 23 August 2022 for all the candidates who have registered for the exam, as per the latest details. The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 will be available on the official website for download. Candidates can visit the website, jeeadv.ac.in to check and download the admit cards for the entrance examination, once declared officially. They are requested to check the details on the admit card properly.

The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card is an important document, which candidates should carry on the exam day. According to the latest details that are available, the JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted on 28 August 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be out on 23 August on jeeadv.ac.in by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.