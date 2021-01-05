Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Board 2021 Exams To Begin From 9 March
Students are required to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject to pass the examinations.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Monday, 4 January, announced the dates for the board examinations of class 10 and 12. Board examination will commence from 9 March and will go on till 26 March, said chairman of JAC Arvind Singh.
Every student giving the exam will be required carry hand sanitizers, face mask and follow all COVID protocols. Schools have been reopened from 21 December to help students with their preparation of board examinations.
However, students who do not want to sit for physical classes can continue with online classes.
The deadline to fill and submit the online examination form is 22 January. However, students can submit the form by 30 January by paying a late fee. All students need to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject to pass the examinations.
The Jharkhand government approved reopening of schools outside containment zones for students of class 10 and class 12 from 21 December. Parental consent is a requirement for students to attend schools. Alongside physical classes, online classes will also continue.
As per the state education board order, medical, dental and nursing institutes have also resumed classes for 21 December.
The state government has also allowed the shooting of films. Further, the number of people allowed in religious sites and indoor halls was raised to 200. Up to 300 people have been allowed to gather in the open.
