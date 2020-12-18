Assam, Jharkhand Schools to Reopen from 1 Jan, 21 Dec Respectively
Both state governments have approved reopening of education institutions outside containment zones.
Assam government on Monday, 15 December, announced that from 1 January, all state-run schools will resume regular operation.
At present, class 6 and onwards have been functioning in a staggered manner in government-run schools. According to the latest announcement, classes from nursery to class 6 will reopen from 1 January.
“From 1 January, all restrictions on schools will be withdrawn. Regular classes will begin. Only mask will be required and social distance norms will be followed. All classes will start, ending the pattern of staggered classes we were following till now,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Education Minister.
A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard is expected soon from the education department.
Sarma said the decision was taken considering that Assam’s COVID cases have been considerably low in the recent past. As of 18 December, the state has 3,523 active cases and 1,010 deaths.
Jharkhand Schools to Reopen from 21 December
The Jharkhand government on Thursday, 17 December, approved reopening of schools outside containment zones for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from 21 December.
Class 10 and Class 12 students would need the permission of their parents to attend schools. Alongside, online classes will also continue. Classes will also restart in medical and dental colleges, and nursing schools from 21 December, as per the order.
The Jharkhand government also allowed the shooting of films. Further, the number of people allowed in religious sites and indoor halls was raised to 200. Up to 300 people have been allowed to gather in the open.
