Jharkhand Board Result 2024: JAC 10, 12 Results Date and Time; How To Download

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the results of class 10 and 12 examinations soon. According to the latest official details, students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can check and download the Jharkhand Board Result 2024 from the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The exact date and time for the JAC 10, 12 results 2024 are not known yet. One should check the latest announcements on the site for the updates.
Candidates are patiently waiting for the Jharkhand Board Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 to be released soon. Once the JAC 10, 12 results links are activated on the website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, candidates will be notified about it. You can download the provisional mark sheet after entering the login credentials on the website. Stay alert to know the details.
Concerned candidates are requested to keep their login credentials such as roll code and application number ready before downloading the scorecards from the site. You can check your scores only after entering the required credentials.
JAC 10, 12 Results 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the classes 10 and 12 examinations from 6 February to 26 February, for all registered candidates.
It is important to note that over 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board Exam this year. Now, they are patiently waiting for the JAC 10, 12 results 2024 to be declared so they can check their scores.
The latest details circulating online suggest that the board exam results will be announced in April. You must keep a close eye on the website to know the exact result date and details announced by the officials.
To qualify for the Jharkhand Board 10 and 12 exams, candidates must score at least 33 percent marks in each subject and overall. One should check their marks carefully.
Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Results 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Jharkhand Board 10, 12 results 2024 online:
Visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in for the result link.
Click on the active option that states "Jharkhand Board Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your JAC 10th Result or JAC 12th Result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores and personal details mentioned in the result properly.
Download the mark sheet from the website.
