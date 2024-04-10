Jharkhand Board Result 2024: JAC 10, 12 Results Date and Time; How To Download

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the results of class 10 and 12 examinations soon. According to the latest official details, students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can check and download the Jharkhand Board Result 2024 from the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The exact date and time for the JAC 10, 12 results 2024 are not known yet. One should check the latest announcements on the site for the updates.

