Karnataka 2nd PUC Result to be Declared Today: Download KSEAB Class 12 Scorecard

Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12th result is all set to be declared by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. All the candidates who have appeared in the KSEAB PUC 2 exam can download and check their scores on the official website at karresults.nic.in. Students must remember that the Karnataka class 12 exam result will be announced for Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

Once the result is out, students will be able to check some important details like topper names, pass percentage, and more. Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2024 was conducted by the concerned officials from 1 to 22 March in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. This year, approximately 7 lakh candidates participated in the KSEAB 12th exam.