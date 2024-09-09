JEECUP 2024: Round 6 Allotment Result Out; How To Download and Latest Updates

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has officially announced the JEECUP 2024 Round 6 allotment result for all interested candidates. Shortlisted candidates must deposit the seat acceptance and counselling fee online from 9 September to 11 September. Students who are eligible for admission in the sixth round of UPJEE counselling can visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in to check the seat allotment result.
Make sure to check the latest announcements carefully. You can download the JEECUP 2024 Round 6 allotment result only from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Selected candidates are advised to check the important dates and the schedule carefully. All the latest announcements are available online.
JEECUP 2024: Latest Updates
The window for submitting documents and payment of the counselling fee is 11 September. According to UPJEE, the shortlisted candidates will have to submit the seat acceptance and counselling fee online by the deadline. During this time, they will also be required to submit documents verified at district help centres.
If you are one of the students who has been selected through the counselling process, you can withdraw from the admitted seat on 11 September.
The last date for admission through the AICTE calendar is 15 September. This round of admissions is for engineering and other courses, except for the pharmacy course.
The JEECUP conducts the UPJEE (Polytechnic) entrance examination annually for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.
To know more about the exam and the seat allotment result, you must check the announcements online. Contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the result.
JEECUP 2024 Round 6 Allotment Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the simple step-by-step process you must follow to download the JEECUP 2024 Round 6 allotment result online:
Visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on the option "JEECUP 2024 Round 6 Allotment Result" on the homepage.
Provide your application number and password in the given space.
The seat allotment result will open on your screen.
Check the list of selected candidates carefully and tap on the download option.
Save a printout of the allotment result for your reference.
Selected candidates are requested to pay the admission fee on time and check the announcements.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)