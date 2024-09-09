JEECUP 2024: Round 6 Allotment Result Out; How To Download and Latest Updates

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has officially announced the JEECUP 2024 Round 6 allotment result for all interested candidates. Shortlisted candidates must deposit the seat acceptance and counselling fee online from 9 September to 11 September. Students who are eligible for admission in the sixth round of UPJEE counselling can visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in to check the seat allotment result.

Make sure to check the latest announcements carefully. You can download the JEECUP 2024 Round 6 allotment result only from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Selected candidates are advised to check the important dates and the schedule carefully. All the latest announcements are available online.