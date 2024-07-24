JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024 Process Starts; How to Apply & Latest Details

JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, is providing students with the last chance to fill in the choices for the Round 2 counselling process on the official website. Students who have cleared the JEECUP 2024 exams can fill in their preferences for courses and choices for the counselling process on or before the last date. One should note that the JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024 process will officially end today, Wednesday, 24 July. You can fill in the choices on the website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
All the important dates and details about the JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024 are available on the website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Concerned candidates must complete the process on time. You will not be allowed to appear for the next steps if you do not complete the choice-filling process.
JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the seat allotment result for the JEECUP Round 2 counselling will be declared on 25 July. On 26 July 2024, candidates can submit the online seat acceptance cum counselling fee.
The last date to complete the process is 30 July. Candidates should note all the important dates and take a look at the announcements online.
However, they can withdraw their seats from Round 2 on 1 August 2024. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates and information.
Please note that the choice-filling process is taking place online only. The window will be deactivated after the last date so make sure to complete the process soon. The officials have not announced any extension of dates.
JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024: How To Download
Let's read the simple step-by-step process you must follow to download the JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024 online:
Go through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Tap on the direct link option and a new page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details and then fill in your choices.
Tap on submit.
Download the form and take a printout for future use.
