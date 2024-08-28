TS ICET Counselling 2024 Schedule Released; Registration To Begin On 1 September

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to start the counselling process for the admission to the state’s MBA colleges on September 1. Students who are eligible to apply will be able to register for the counselling on the official website of the TSCHE- tsicet.nic.in.
The final phase of the counselling process will start on September 20. During this period, the seat allotment list will be out on September 25. The selected candidates will need to pay the admission fees by September 27 and report to the allotted colleges by September 28.
According to the TS ICET counselling schedule for the 2024-25 academic session, the registration process for admission to MBA colleges in Telangana will begin on 1 September 2024.
Document verification will take place from September 1 to September 8, certificate verification options will be available from September 4 to September 11, and the provisional seat allotment list will be released on September 14.
Candidates must pay the tuition fees and report online by September 17. The final phase of counselling will start on September 20, and the seat allotment list will be announced on September 25. Selected candidates must pay the admission fees by September 27 and report to their allotted colleges by September 28.
