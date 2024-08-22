UP Police Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for 25 August Exam Declared; Details Here

UP Police Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for the 25 August 2024 Police Constable recruitment exam. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the UPBPPB website using their registration number and date of birth. Those who were waiting for the active link can finally download their respective UP Police Admit Card 2024 from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Make sure to check the details printed on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it.
You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the UP Police Admit Card 2024. All the latest announcements regarding the exam are available on the website - uppbpb.gov.in. The exam date, time, and other details are printed on the hall ticket. Review them carefully if you want to appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.
UP Police Admit Card 2024: Important Details
The admit cards are being released by the board in phases. Three days prior to each exam day, the board releases the admit cards. The UP Police Exam 2024 are scheduled to take place on 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 August. The examination will be conducted at 67 exam centres across the state.
It is pertinent for the candidates to download the admit card and other essential documents that are required for appearing in the examination. One must bring the admit card along with a photo ID to the examination centre on the day of the exam.
It is also noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam was previously conducted in four shifts on 17 and 18 February 2024, but the state government cancelled it on 24 February, due to a question paper leak.
All concerned candidates should note that the admit card has been declared for the exam on 25 August. Make sure to stay alert and go through the latest important announcements.
UP Police Admit Card 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the UP Police Admit Card 2024 online:
Browse through the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on the "UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024" link on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials.
Check and download the admit card from the official site.
