UP Police Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for 25 August Exam Declared; Details Here

UP Police Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for the 25 August 2024 Police Constable recruitment exam. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the UPBPPB website using their registration number and date of birth. Those who were waiting for the active link can finally download their respective UP Police Admit Card 2024 from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Make sure to check the details printed on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it.

You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the UP Police Admit Card 2024. All the latest announcements regarding the exam are available on the website - uppbpb.gov.in. The exam date, time, and other details are printed on the hall ticket. Review them carefully if you want to appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.