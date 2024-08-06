TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 Registration Starts on 8 August; Details Here

TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to start the registration process for the final phase of TS EAMCET 2024 counselling on 8 August 2024. Students who are eligible for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 can visit the official website www.tgeapcet.nic.in to submit the application form. Make sure to read the details carefully before completing the TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 registration.
All the important dates and details about the TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 registration are available on the website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Interested candidates must finish the process soon if they want to be selected for the counselling round. You can contact the officials in case of any queries or visit the website for the latest announcements.
TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024: Important Dates
The first phase of the registration process for TS EAMCET 2024 will start on 8 August. During this phase, the students will be able to fill in the basic information about the candidate, pay the processing fee online, and book a slot for selecting the Help Line Centre, date, and time for certificate verification for those who missed the first and second phases.
On 9 August, the certificate verification process for the already slot-booked candidates will start. After that, the students will be able to exercise their options after the certificate verification.
The students will be able to freeze their options till 10 August. On 13 August, the provisional allotment of seats will be done. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be conducted from 13 August to 15 August.
From 16 August to 17 August 2024, the students will have to report to the allotted college. The college will update the joining details on 17 August.
TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 Registration: How to Apply
Here are the easy steps you must follow to complete the TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 registration online:
Go to the website - tgeapcet.nic.in.
Click on the link "TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Fill in the details and go to the next page.
Fill out the registration form carefully and upload the documents.
Pay the registration fee.
Click on submit and download the form from the website.
