JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 Declared: Download Admit Cards; Details Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 2: Download Paper 1 admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in and check the details.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 exam on Thursday, 21 July 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam and want to appear for it on the scheduled dates can download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 from the official website. The official website that the candidates are requested to visit to check and download the hall tickets is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally declared the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in so that all the candidates can download them easily. Candidates who are interested to view their hall tickets need to log in to their registered accounts on the mentioned website. They should keep their login information handy.
Everyone will need their Application Number and Date of Birth to download the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 from the official website, which has already been released by the NTA on 21 July 2022.
JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022: Important Updates
It is important to note that over 6.29 lakh candidates are ready to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 exam. The JEE Main 2022 Exam Session 2 are scheduled to begin on 25 July 2022.
Candidates should also note that the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 has been officially declared for Paper 1 only. Students appearing for Paper 2 will receive their JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 later on as the exams will commence on 30 July 2022.
The JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 contains important information such as the student's name, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, exam date, time etc. Candidates should go through all the details carefully.
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2: How to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step guide to downloading the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 online:
Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 for Paper 1 on the homepage.
Enter your log in credentials correctly such as the Application Number and Date of Birth on the provided space.
The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 will appear on your screen.
Download the hall tickets from the website and check the important details.
Keep a copy of the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card that you can carry on the exam days.
