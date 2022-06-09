JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected This Week: Check Website, Details Here
Step-by-step guide to download JEE Mains admit card from the website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the hall tickets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) by Sunday, 12 June 2022. According to latest sources, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is expected to release anytime after Friday, 10 June 2022. Once the admit cards are officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket from the official website of the NTA.
The candidates who have registered for JEE Mains 2022 need to visit the official website of the NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in to check and download the admit card once released. They should keep checking the website to know the exact release date and time of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) Admit Card. All the updates are available on the website.
Candidates who have decided to appear for the JEE Mains 2022 should stay updated with the latest information to avoid confusion on exam days.
JEE Mains 2022 Hall Ticket: Important Details
It is important to note that after releasing the JEE Mains 2022 Admit Card on the official website, the NTA will also publish the self-declaration form on jeemain.nta.nic.in. where the candidates have to state their recent travel history and health status.
All the candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2022 need to fill out the self-declaration form before reaching the exam centre, as per the latest updates by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
For more details on the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form and hall tickets, candidates are requested to visit the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to Download
Here are a few easy steps that the candidates need to follow to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card once the NTA officially announces it:
Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage.
Log in to your account by entering the required credentials such as Application Number and Password.
Download the hall ticket from the website and take a printout of the same.
Candidates should check the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in for details on the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket release and information on the self-declaration form.
