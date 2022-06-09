JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected This Week: Check Website, Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the hall tickets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) by Sunday, 12 June 2022. According to latest sources, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is expected to release anytime after Friday, 10 June 2022. Once the admit cards are officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket from the official website of the NTA.

The candidates who have registered for JEE Mains 2022 need to visit the official website of the NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in to check and download the admit card once released. They should keep checking the website to know the exact release date and time of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) Admit Card. All the updates are available on the website.