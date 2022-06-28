Manabadi TS TET Result 2022: Date, Time, Official Website Link and Other Details
The Manabadi TS TET result 2022 has been delayed. Check the details.
TS (Telangana State) TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) result 2022 was likely to be out on Monday, 27 June 2022. But looks like the speculations did not turn out to be true: the Manabadi TS TET result 2022 has been delayed and no official confirmation regarding the same has been released yet by the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. Besides, the TS TET final answer key has also not been published yet.
If local reports are to be believed, it has been said that due to some technical error, there has been a delay in releasing the Manabadi TS TET result 2022 and the TS TET final answer key.
Manabadi TS TET result 2022 will be available online on the official website. Only those candidates will be able to access their TS TET result 2022 who will have their login credentials like roll number, date of birth , and so on.
Manabadi TS TET Result 2022: Time and Date
The Manabadi TS TET result 2022 was expected to be out on 27 June 2022 on the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. But due to unknown reasons the TS TET result 2022 has been postponed. In fact, the TS TET 2022 final answer key is also delayed which is usually being published few days before the final result. Since both the TS TET result 2022 and TS TET 2022 exam answer key release dates have been postponed, there is no official confirmation about the actual date of announcement of Manabadi TS TET result 2022 and TS TET final answer key.
Candidates should note that the Manabadi TS TET result 2022 might have been delayed but it is likely that it will not be much delayed and will be announced soon on the official website. Candidates are therefore requested to keep visiting the official website, tstet.cgg.gov, for latest updates.
Manabadi TS TET Exam 2022: Date
The Manabadi TS TET exam 2022 was held on 12 June 2022. The candidates had to appear in the two papers (Paper 1 & Paper 2) like other teachers eligibility exams. Also, the candidates had a choice to either appear in both the papers or only one. As per different sources, approximately 5 lakh candidates have attended the Manabadi TS TET 2022 exam.
Ideally, the TS TET exam final answer key is released two to three days before the final result, however, looks like not only the Manabadi TS TET result 2022 is postponed but the final answer key is delayed as well.
