CTET Answer Key 2024 Declared on ctet.nic.in; Know Objection-Raising Dates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates and Answer Keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024. Candidates who were patiently waiting for the CTET answer key 2024 to be declared can finally download it from the official website – ctet.nic.in. The answer key link is activated online so that it is easier for concerned candidates to check and download the PDF. Go through the updates online.

Candidates should note that the CTET answer key 2024 declared recently is provisional. You can raise objections against the provisional key till a certain date. Go to the website – ctet.nic.in – to know the important dates and complete the process accordingly. The CTET 2024 result will be announced by the officials based on the objections submitted by candidates.