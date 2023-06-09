ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheets To Be Released Today; Check Steps To Download

Check the dates, website, and steps to download JEE Advanced response sheets.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati is all set to release JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced exams 2023 ill only get access to the IIT JEE response sheets on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. The response sheet will be released at 5 PM.

The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced will be released on 11 June candidates can raise objections till 12 June 2023. The final answer key and results will be announced on June 18. The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on 4 June 2023 in two shifts- Paper I from 9 AM to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Have a look at the steps to download the JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets.

Candidates appear for JEE Advanced to get admission into IITs for undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor, Integrated Master, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheet?

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the IIT JEE response sheets link.

  • Enter your login details and click on submit.

  • Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

  • You can check the response sheet and download the page.

  • You can feel free to keep a hard copy for further need.

Topics:  JEE Advanced 

