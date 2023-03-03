After Anti-LGBT Posters on Campus, Jamia Queer Collective Faces Online Hate

A mysterious poster with religious messaging recently stirred up a row in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for propagating the need to tackle 'sexual perversions like LGBT.'

But what started on the university campus has now translated to online hate and heavy trolling on social media platforms.

"These posters had been distributed and stuck on the walls around the campus, in student hotspots like canteens, and on the walls of different departments," said Nitin* (name changed), a student of journalism at the university and member of the Jamia Queer Collective (JQC).