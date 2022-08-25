ICSI CS Result 2022 Today: CS Executive, Professional Result Date; Details Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to formally declare the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses today, on Thursday, 25 August. The ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional programmes was released at 11 am, while the result for the Executive courses will be declared at 2 pm. The results will be available on the official website – icsi.edu.

Candidates can check and download the ICSI CS Result 2022 from the official website – icsi.edu. Candidates should keep a close eye on the website.