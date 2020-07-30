IIMC Admission: No Entrance Test, Term 1 Classes to Be Held Online

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Thursday, 30 July, announced that it will not be conducting an entrance test this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be selected on the basis of their class 10 and 12 academic results and an online interview.

The premier media institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will not be holding any entrance exams this year for all eight post-graduate diploma courses in any of its six regional campuses. First semester classes will be held online.

“In view of the worsening situation of COVID-19 in many regions and receipt of enquiries from concerned candidates and parents about the need to travel to centres for appearing in the entrance examination, the Institute has, now, decided to go for a marker based selection process, as a special case, this year,” the official notice reads.