No Experience, Lacks Qualification: Letter to PM on IIMC’s New DG

In a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a man named Ashutosh Mishra has raised concerns over the appointment of Sanjay Dwivedi as the Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), citing that he is "not qualified" to hold the post.

Dwivedi was appointed to the post on 1 July and took charge on 13 July. The case filed by Mishra against Dwivedi's appointment is set to be heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 14 July, reported The Wire.

According to the news report, Mishra not only alleged that Dwivedi was not qualified, he also accused him of falsifying qualification and certificates.