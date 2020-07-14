No Experience, Lacks Qualification: Letter to PM on IIMC’s New DG
The letter also accused Sanjay Dwivedi of falsifying qualification and certificates.
In a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a man named Ashutosh Mishra has raised concerns over the appointment of Sanjay Dwivedi as the Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), citing that he is "not qualified" to hold the post.
Dwivedi was appointed to the post on 1 July and took charge on 13 July. The case filed by Mishra against Dwivedi's appointment is set to be heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 14 July, reported The Wire.
According to the news report, Mishra not only alleged that Dwivedi was not qualified, he also accused him of falsifying qualification and certificates.
The Centre has, as of now, approved his tenure for a period of three years.
The complaint stated that Dwivedi was appointed as Reader at Makhanlal Chaturvedi Patrakarita University (MCRPV), Bhopal and later promoted as a Professor despite not holding a PhD. Later, he was also appointed as the vice-chancellor of the university.
“He does not have UGC/ NET in Journalism and Mass Communication discipline and so he cannot even be appointed as Lecturer/Assistant Professor but has got the above posts," Mishra said in the complaint, reported The Wire.
He also alleged that Dwivedi did not have the minimum experience required to qualify for the post.
“The minimum experience required is 25 years whereas he completed his Master’s degree roughly 23 years ago. So how can he possess and meet the basic criteria?” he told the news website.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.