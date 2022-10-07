IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Likely To Be Released Today – Details Here

IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) is expected to release the PO (Probationary Officer) Prelims Exam Admit Card 2022 today, 7 October 2022 on the official website, ibps.in. There is no official confirmation about the exact date of release of IBPS PO Prelims Admit card, however it is likely to be out soon. Once released, all the candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam would be able to download and check the admit card online by using their personal login credentials.

Candidates must remember that it is mandatory to download the admit card. Without the hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card will be available via online mode only. There are no other means to get the hall ticket.