IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Likely To Be Released Today – Details Here
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released today, 7 October 2022 on ibps.in.
IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) is expected to release the PO (Probationary Officer) Prelims Exam Admit Card 2022 today, 7 October 2022 on the official website, ibps.in. There is no official confirmation about the exact date of release of IBPS PO Prelims Admit card, however it is likely to be out soon. Once released, all the candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam would be able to download and check the admit card online by using their personal login credentials.
Candidates must remember that it is mandatory to download the admit card. Without the hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card will be available via online mode only. There are no other means to get the hall ticket.
IBPS PO Prelims Examination Date 2022
The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted in the month of October. According to some media reports, the exam will be held on 15, 16, and 22 October 2022. IBPS Prelims PO exam will be conducted for 100 marks. The duration of exam is 1 hour. Candidates have to attempt questions from English section and reasoning ability.
Candidates who will successfully qualify the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2022 will be eligible for the Mains exam. The details about IBPS PO Mains Exam will be notified separately to the candidates.
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download
Here are some easy steps to download and check the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022:
Go to the official website, ibps.in.
On the homepage, search the direct link for downloading IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022.
Click on the direct admit card link and a login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the login details as required.
Hit the 'submit' option.
Your IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card/ Hall Ticket will be show up on the screen.
Check the details carefully to make sure there is no error.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
