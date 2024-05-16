ICSI CSEET Result 2024 May Today at 2 PM; How To Download ICSI CSEET Results

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is getting ready to release the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 result today, Thursday, 16 May. According to the latest official details, the ICSI CSEET Result 2024 May will be declared on Thursday at 2 pm. The result link will be activated on the official website - icsi.edu. All concerned candidates must keep a close eye on the official website to download the results on time and check their scores.

Any changes in the ICSI CSEET Result 2024 May date and time will be informed via the website - icsi.edu. The officials will issue the candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks along with the ICSI CSEET results. Everyone should download their respective results on time. You can contact the ICSI officials in case of any queries regarding the results.