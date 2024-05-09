Karnataka 10th Result 2024: KSEAB SSLC Result To Be Declared Today at 10:30 am

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC 10th result today on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 10:30 am via a press conference Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official websites at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in by using the personal login details, including roll number and date of birth.

The Karnataka Board SSLC Class 10 exams were held from 25 March to 6 April 2024. Approximately, 8 Lakh candidates participated in the KSEAB 10th examination this year.

All those candidates who will be doubtful about their KSEAB SSLC scores can apply for the re-evaluation of marks. The window for same will open after the results will be declared officially. In case of any error in the Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result, candidates should inform the board officials immediately.