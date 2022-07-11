ICSE ISC Result 2022: ICSE 10TH Semester 2 Results by This Week, Check Website
ICSE 10th Semester 2 Results 2022: Check and download ICSE Class 10 results from icse.org or results.cisce.org.
The ICSE ISC Result 2022 is likely to be declared for the class 10 students this week by the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on the website. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Semester 2 Result 2022 will be available on the official website of the CISCE – cisce.org for download, once released. Candidates who had appeared for the ICSE Semester 2 Exams are requested to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.
It is important to note that the CISCE has not announced an official release date for the ICSE Semester 2 Result 2022 yet. The latest details on the ICSE ISC Result 2022 will be available on cisce.org. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the board results by 15 July 2022.
Therefore, the students who are excited to check the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 Semester 2 should keep checking the official website to know the exact result release date and time.
ICSE ISC Result 2022: ICSE 10TH Semester 2 Results 2022 List of Websites
The list of websites that the candidates can access to check and download the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 is as follows:
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
results.nic.in
It is important to remember that the ICSE Class 10 board exams 2022 were officially held from 25 April 2022 to 20 May 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the timetable published by the CISCE.
Now, the students who had appeared for the exam are patiently waiting for the ICSE 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 to release so that they can check their scores and download the mark sheets from the website.
Even though there is no official date from the board yet, candidates can expect the ICSE Semester 2 Results 2022 by this week so they should be alert.
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022: How To Download
Here are the steps to download the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the CISCE or the websites that are listed -cisce.org, results.cisce.org or results.nic.in.
Click on the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 link on the homepage.
Log in with your credentials and tap on the submit option.
The ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Semester 2 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website.
Keep a soft copy of the same with you for further reference.
