TS POLYCET 2022 Result Declared on polycetts.nic.in, Steps To Download Results

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (TSBTET) has released the results for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 on Wednesday, 13 July at around 11:30 am.

According to the reports, the TS POLYCET 2022 Result was expected to be released on July 13 or 14.

TSBTET Hyderabad has already released the TS Polycet 2022 answer key on its official website – polycetts.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS POLYCET 2022 can check their results and scores on the official website.