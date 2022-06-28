HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Today: Download HP Board Class 10 Result, Check Website

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is most likely to announce the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 today, on Tuesday, 28 June 2022. While the result time is not known as yet, candidates should know that the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced today on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest details.

The official website that the candidates are requested to check to download the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 once released is hpbose.org. Candidates will also get to know more about the result date and time via the official website. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) updates every information regarding the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 on the website.