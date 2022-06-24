HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Soon, Steps to Check Result
The HPBOSE class 10th results are expected to be out in few days, steps to download results.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to release the class 10th result this week. As per the official announcement from HPBOSE and Himachal Board officials, results are expected to be out soon.
As per the local media reports, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 is most likely to be out on 27 June 2022. However, there is no official confirmation by the board of school education.
After the result declaration, students can check HP board result 2022 on the official website at hpbose.org. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exams. HPBOSE Class 10th board exams were conducted from 26 March to 13 April 2022.
If past trends are to be considered, the HPBOSE 10th Result is usually declared a few days after the HPBOSE 12th Result declaration. HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on last Saturday, 18 June 2022. As per the analysis, HPBOSE is expected to declare the HP Board 10th Result 2022 in the next few days.
How To Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022?
Visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage, click at the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab
Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022
A new page will appear on the screen
Enter your credentials and login
The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take a printout for future use.
The students need at least of 30 per cent marks to pass the HP Board 10th exams 2022.
