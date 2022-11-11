Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Post Seat Allotment Schedule Out
You can also follow the steps given here to download the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result.
The schedule for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 post Counselling Round 1 seat allotment schedule has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA. The candidates who participated in the NEET UG 2022 can visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in to check the results.
As per the official schedule, the window for the seat allotment process will open at 1 PM today thus allowing the students to exercise their choices till 13 November 2022. The candidates will be able to clear the payment by 15 November 2022. The document submission procedure will take place from 15 to 16 November 2022.
The candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges latest by 17 November 2022. The candidates admitted to medical or dental universities will have to submit the original documents at KEA, Bangalore as well as at the respective colleges at the time of admission. The documents required include: Choice 1 printout, verification slip, fee paid receipt, other original documents.
How to Check Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will have to visit the official website at
On the homepage, click on “UG NEET -2022 First Round Allotment Result” link
You will have to enter the login credentials and submit
The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and carry a hard copy for future reference
For more updates regarding the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 details, visit the official website.
Topics: NEET UG 2022 Karnataka NEET UG 2022
