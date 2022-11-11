Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Post Seat Allotment Schedule Out

The schedule for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 post Counselling Round 1 seat allotment schedule has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA. The candidates who participated in the NEET UG 2022 can visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in to check the results.

As per the official schedule, the window for the seat allotment process will open at 1 PM today thus allowing the students to exercise their choices till 13 November 2022. The candidates will be able to clear the payment by 15 November 2022. The document submission procedure will take place from 15 to 16 November 2022.