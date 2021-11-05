DUET Result 2021: Score Card Released for 11 PG Courses

Visit the official website of NTA: nta.ac.in

Click on 'Display of Score Card for 11 Post Graduate (PG) Courses (List-II) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021' under 'Latest' section

You will be directed to a PDF

Click on the score card link in that PDF

You will be directed to a new webpage

Enter your DUET form number and date of birth

Click on 'View Score Card'

Your score card will appear on the screen