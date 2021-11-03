DUET PG Result 2021 Declared: Download Scorecard from NTA's Website
Candidates who appeared for DUET 2021 can download their scorecard from NTA's official website: nta.ac.in.
DUET Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 3 October, released the scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for admission in post-graduate courses in the University of Delhi (DU).
As per the official notice, scorecard has been released for 34 post graduate courses.
DUET was conducted by NTA on behalf of the University of Delhi (DU) on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021.
How to Download DUET 2021 Scorecard/ Result?
Visit the official website of NTA: nta.ac.in
Click on 'Public Notice03November2021 Display of Score Card for34Post Graduate (PG)Courses (List-I) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021' under 'Latest' section
You will be directed to a PDF
Click on the score card link in that PDF
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your DUET form number and date of birth
Click on 'View Score Card'
Your score card will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
NAT opened the DUET 2021 answer key challenge window on 19 October 2021. Last date to raise objections was 21 October 2021.
Scorecard/ result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
DU will soon release PG admission/ merit list. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of DU and NTA.
