DUET PG Result 2021 Declared: Download Scorecard from NTA's Website

DUET Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 3 October, released the scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for admission in post-graduate courses in the University of Delhi (DU).

As per the official notice, scorecard has been released for 34 post graduate courses.

Candidates who appeared for DUET 2021 can download their scorecard from NTA's official website: nta.ac.in.