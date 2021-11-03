ADVERTISEMENT

DUET PG Result 2021 Declared: Download Scorecard from NTA's Website

Candidates who appeared for DUET 2021 can download their scorecard from NTA's official website: nta.ac.in.

DUET 2021 scorecard released.
DUET Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 3 October, released the scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for admission in post-graduate courses in the University of Delhi (DU).

As per the official notice, scorecard has been released for 34 post graduate courses.

DUET was conducted by NTA on behalf of the University of Delhi (DU) on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021.
How to Download DUET 2021 Scorecard/ Result?

  • Visit the official website of NTA: nta.ac.in

  • Click on 'Public Notice03November2021 Display of Score Card for34Post Graduate (PG)Courses (List-I) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021' under 'Latest' section

  • You will be directed to a PDF

  • Click on the score card link in that PDF

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your DUET form number and date of birth

  • Click on 'View Score Card'

  • Your score card will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future use

NAT opened the DUET 2021 answer key challenge window on 19 October 2021. Last date to raise objections was 21 October 2021.

Scorecard/ result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

DU will soon release PG admission/ merit list. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of DU and NTA.

