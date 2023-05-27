DU Retains Course on Ambedkar, Drops Course on Inequality, Chapter on Mohd Iqbal

On Friday, 26 May, the Delhi University's Academic Council decided that the Philosophy course on Dr BR Ambedkar will be retained with a few 'changes', said officials present at the council meeting.

Meanwhile, the History Department's course, 'Inequality and Difference', and a chapter on poet Mohd Iqbal in the Political Science syllabus have been removed from the syllabus.

On 24 May, The Quint reported that the Standing Committee on Academic Matters had proposed dropping the History course 'Inequality and Difference'. The course touched upon key issues across Indian history, such as varna, jati, class, caste, and gender.