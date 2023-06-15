CUET PG Admit Card Out for 17 June Exam: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for candidates who are going to participate in the examination that will be held on Saturday, 17 June 2023.
Candidates can now download and check their admit cards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in by using their personal login credentials like application number and password.
Reportedly, almost 65929 candidates will appear in the CUET PG Exam that is going to take place on 17 June 2023. Earlier, the city intimation and admit card was released for students who were going to appear in the examination from 5 to 16 June 2023.
How To Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for 17 June Exam?
Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for 17 June.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the details carefully mentioned on the admit card.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
You can also click here to download the admit card.
Note: It is mandatory for students to carry their admit card on the day of examination, otherwise they will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.
