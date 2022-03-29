JMI Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Adopts CUET 2022, Check the List of UG Courses
JMI Admissions 2022: Here is the list of JMI UG courses included under CUET 2022.
As the official notification of CUET 2022 is out, more universities are showing interest in adopting the entrance test as a common screening technique for UG admissions.
Jamia Millia Islamia, one of the most renowned universities in Delhi, has also decided to adopt the CUET 2022.
As per the media reports, Jamia Millia Islamia administration has shown interest in adopting the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) as a centralised testing mode.
It will help to screen students who are interested to take admissions in the UG courses offered by the Jamia Millia Islamia.
According to the reports, the CUET 2022 will be applicable to eight UG courses offered by the university for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Even though there are no official confirmations by the JMI on other details, as per reports, it is believed that around 8 courses have been added to the CUET 2022 list.
It is to be noted that apart from these 8 UG courses, the university has decided to conduct the admission process for other undergraduate courses as per its own terms and regulations.
JMI Admissions 2022: 8 UG Courses Based on CUET 2022
Here is a list of the 8 UG courses for which Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2022 will be conducted on the basis of the CUET 2022 scores. Candidates who are interested can take a look at the list mentioned below:
BA Hons (Hindi)
BA Hons (Sanskrit)
BA Hons (French and Francophone Studies)
BA Hons (Spanish and Latin American Studies)
BA Hons (Economics)
BA Hons (History)
BSc in Biotechnology
B Voc (Solar Energy)
JMI Admissions 2022: Important Details
It is to be noted by the candidates that the JMI will not conduct its specific exam test for the above-mentioned 8 UG courses as the admission process will be done as per the CUET 2022.
However, the university has decided to retain the reservation of seats for the minority community.
It is to be noted that according to the latest details shared by the Jamia Millia Islamia University, 50% of seats will be reserved for students belonging to minority community.
Students can check the official website of the JMI university – jmi.ac.in – for details on the JMI Admissions 2022.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates on the admission process.
