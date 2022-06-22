IIMC Postgraduate Diploma Courses 2022 Registration Date Extended, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has officially extended the registration process for IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022. It is to be noted that from this year onwards, the IIMC has planned to admit students to its PG Diploma programmes through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). Previously, the last date to submit the application forms for the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 was 18 June 2022. Now, the submission date has been extended by the institute.

The candidates who are interested to apply for the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 can register online till 4 July 2022. It is important to note that the candidates can register themselves via the official website, iimc.nic.in. They will find all the latest information regarding the registrations and other details on the mentioned website.