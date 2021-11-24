DU UG Admission 2021: Special Drive Cut-Off List To Be Out Today

DU Special Drive Cut-Off: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release special drive-II cut-off list to fill vacant seats in different colleges on Wednesday, 24 November 2021. According to the official notice, the cut-off list is scheduled to be declared at 1 pm on Wednesday.

The notice also states that the admissions under Special Drive-II is being conducted for all programmes and/or for all categories, if required, to fill up the vacant seats.

Registered candidates who are still seeking admission in any of the undergraduate (UG) courses in the DU, can check the special drive cut-off list on the official website/admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.