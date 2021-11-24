DU UG Admission 2021: Special Drive Cut-Off List To Be Out Today
Last date to apply for admission against DU Special drive cut off list is 26 November 2021
DU Special Drive Cut-Off: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release special drive-II cut-off list to fill vacant seats in different colleges on Wednesday, 24 November 2021. According to the official notice, the cut-off list is scheduled to be declared at 1 pm on Wednesday.
The notice also states that the admissions under Special Drive-II is being conducted for all programmes and/or for all categories, if required, to fill up the vacant seats.
Registered candidates who are still seeking admission in any of the undergraduate (UG) courses in the DU, can check the special drive cut-off list on the official website/admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
Colleges under DU will also release the category-wise Seat Matrix of vacant seats in each program.
DU Special Drive Cut-Off List: Admission Schedule
Candidates who clear the special drive cut-off list are required to complete their admission/counselling process and pay their fee.
Declaration of vacant seats on the website of the college: Wednesday, 24 November
Declaration of cut-off against special drive: 1 pm, Wednesday, 24 November
Candidates to apply against special drive: 10 am, 25 November to 11:59 pm, 26 November
Colleges to prepare merit lists and approve applications only on vacant seats: 10 am, 27 November to 11:59 pm, 29 November
Candidates to make payment of fees: 10 am, 27 November to 5 pm, 30 November
