CUET UG 2022: UGC Releases Combined List for Admission to Central Universities

A combined list has been released by the University Grants Commission or UGC for the on-going admissions in the undergraduate programs in various central universities.

The combined list has the university portal links, admission process, information about the last dates to apply, tentative admission calendar, eligibility criteria for merit list based on CUET 2022 scores, and date for the commencement of classes.

The CUET 2022 score will be taken into consideration for the admissions in central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU, Jamia, AMU, Allahabad University, etc.

The CUET 2022 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA and the results for the same were released 10 days ago. The admission process for the various universities has not begun yet.