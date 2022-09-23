CUET UG 2022: UGC Releases Combined List for Admission to Central Universities
Some universities have still not begun the UG admission process. Admissions will be based on CUET score.
A combined list has been released by the University Grants Commission or UGC for the on-going admissions in the undergraduate programs in various central universities.
The combined list has the university portal links, admission process, information about the last dates to apply, tentative admission calendar, eligibility criteria for merit list based on CUET 2022 scores, and date for the commencement of classes.
The CUET 2022 score will be taken into consideration for the admissions in central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU, Jamia, AMU, Allahabad University, etc.
The CUET 2022 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA and the results for the same were released 10 days ago. The admission process for the various universities has not begun yet.
Students who appeared for the CUET 2022 exam are eligible for admission into the 45 Central Universities, but the Central University of Punjab or CU does not have any UG program, thus it is not part of the CUET 2022 admission process.
Universities like JNU, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, CU of Karnataka, CU of Kerala, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, The English and Foreign Languages University, Aligarh Muslim University, Mizoram University, and Sikkim have not provided any information regarding the admission process as of yet.
Rest all the Central Universities have released the notification for the undergraduate admissions thus starting the admission process as well. Around 6.4 lakh students applied for the CUET exam at Delhi University which is by far the largest for the various central universities.
Candidates were asked to fill in their college preferences at the beginning of the application process for CUET but now fresh application forms may be provided to students as well as on the websites of their respective Universities. Candidates can check the detailed information bulletins for the respective Universities. All students are advised to go through the same carefully.
