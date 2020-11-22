After Tyagi’s Suspension, Delhi University Looking for New VC

Almost three weeks after Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended by President Ram Nath Kovind over allegations of ‘dereliction of duty’, the prestigious varsity is now looking for a new official to replace Tyagi, whose term ends in March 2021.

Tyagi, against whom a probe has been ordered, had taken over as Vice Chancellor in March 2016 for a period of five years.

As his term nears end, the University of Delhi has published an advertisement looking for someone to replace him as the administrative and academic head of the university.