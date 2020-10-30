Delhi University to Probe Controversial Appointments by VC Tyagi

The Executive Council at the University of Delhi (DU) has decided to setup a fact-finding committee that will probe the dramatic series of controversial appointments made by the now suspended suspended Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi, a member of the high-level decision making body told The Quint.

According to the member, the decision was taken at a meeting of the Council on Thursday, 29 October, during which the Union Ministry of Education’s decision to place Tyagi under suspension along with a ministerial probe into the matter was discussed.