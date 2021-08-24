DU Opens Application Correction Window for PG Programmes: How to Edit Your Form

The University of Delhi (DU) closed its application process for its postgraduate (PG), MPhil, and PhD programmes on Saturday, 21 August. After ending the registrations, the varsity, on Monday, 23 August, opened the application correction window for the PG programmes.

The students who have registered for the PG programmes in the DU can make corrections in their applications (if any) on the university's PG admission portal: pgadmission.uod.ac.in.