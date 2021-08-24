DU Opens Application Correction Window for PG Programmes: How to Edit Your Form
The last date to make corrections in the Delhi University postgraduate applications is 27 August 2021.
The University of Delhi (DU) closed its application process for its postgraduate (PG), MPhil, and PhD programmes on Saturday, 21 August. After ending the registrations, the varsity, on Monday, 23 August, opened the application correction window for the PG programmes.
The students who have registered for the PG programmes in the DU can make corrections in their applications (if any) on the university's PG admission portal: pgadmission.uod.ac.in.
"Edit option in the postgraduate applications will be opened from 23 August to 27 August 2021 to update / make corrections in the registration,” reads an official statement released by the DU.
How to Make Corrections in the DU PG Application Form
Visit Delhi University's official PG admission portal: pgadmission.uod.ac.in.
Enter your registered email ID and password under 'Please login here'.
Click on 'Update Application form' or 'marks', and make the required changes.
Save the details and submit the application form.
Save the submitted copy for future reference.
All candidates must note that the information like category, gender, registered mobile number, registered email ID, PwBD status, and sports option cannot be changed.
According to the DU's official website, a total of 1,83,815 students have registered for admission in PG programmes.
DU Undergraduate Admission 2021
The University of Delhi is still accepting applications for the undergraduate programmes. The last date to apply for them is 31 August 2021. "Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programs will be based on Cut-offs as per past years practice," reads the official notice released by the university.
